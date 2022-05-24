Bad vibes? Could marijuana veto in Delaware by Biden ally foreshadow tougher odds for national legalization

The veto of marijuana legalization bill in Delaware by an ally of President Joe Biden could send some negative smoke signals toward broader efforts to legalize cannabis nationally.
Federal and other state prohibitions (along with heavily taxed legal cannabis) drive lucrative underground marijuana sales with southern Oregon and northern California serving as top production zones for illegal weed. There are thousands of those illegal cannabis grows throughout the region — some with links to drug cartels — taking up water supplies during a severe drought and straining local law enforcement.
Reduction of demand for illegal drugs could potentially reduce the negative local impacts of cannabis cultivation though some demand for underground marijuana stems from high taxes and fees on legal weed.
Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, vetoed a state measure that would have expanded decriminalized marijuana possession in the state nestled south of Philadelphia along the Atlantic seaboard.
“I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved,” Carney said in his veto statement.
Carney is a longtime ally of President Joe Biden. Delaware is Biden’s home state. Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney was a longtime aide to Biden. Biden has spent ample time in Delaware during his presidency with homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach on the Atlantic Ocean.
That home state veto could foretell potentially longer odds of congressional Democrats passing a legalization or decriminalization of marijuana measure at the federal level this year.
Cannabis is illegal at the federal level and legalization advocates had hoped to see progress in Congress after the 2020 election and Democrats controlling the executive and legislative branches. The federal restrictions impact some workers governed by federal contracts and oversight as well as cannabis-related businesses and growers banking abilities.
The U.S. House passed a marijuana legalization measure with opposition from Republicans including U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon.
But Biden has not been a fan of marijuana legalization during his 50-year political career in Washington.
Morgan Fox, political director for NORML (a leading marijuana legalization advocate), said Biden has been quiet on potential federal marijuana legalization and lifting cannabis from illicit drug codes.
“The President's silence this far into his tenure is a clear indication that he is not interested in leading on this issue, at least at this point,” Fox said. “That being said, I find it hard to imagine that he would veto legislation sent to him by a Democratic Congress to deschedule and regulate cannabis. The chances of that happening this year are slim, though.”
Other cannabis advocates have been disappointed by the lack of action and advocacy from the Democratic White House.
"It's no secret that President Biden has been less than supportive of cannabis policy reform, despite his promises on the campaign trail," said Chris Lindsey, government affairs for the Marijuana Policy Project, a legalization advocacy group.
"There is no indication the administration is supportive of legalization or decriminalization. There are many steps it could have taken by now, including expungement of former offenders, reducing penalties, reinstating the Cole Memo, asking Congress to pass meaningful legislation, or working with the UN to change international treaties. Despite repeated requests from members of Congress and advocacy groups for reform, even well within the administration's control, no steps have been taken," Lindsey said.
The Cole Memo is an Obama era policy that told federal prosecutors not to pursue marijuana cases in states where cannabis is legal for recreational use such as Oregon, California, Alaska and Colorado.
The chances for cannabis laws could grow even longer with the midterm elections foretelling Republican gains and potential control of one or both chambers of Congress.
Fox wants Biden to push for marijuana drug reforms before the midterms and expected Democratic losses. Marijuana legalization enjoys support from a majority of voters including strong majorities among progressives and libertarians.
There are state marijuana legalization measures on the 2022 ballot in Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Fox said inaction by Biden on drug reforms could hurt him on other fronts with a key base of voters. Fox also wants Biden to expunge more federal cannabis criminal records and reinstate the Obama-era Cole Memo.
The Trump administration rescinded that policy.
Decriminalization advocates say those types of legal changes have broader criminal justice impacts.
“This important legislation would dramatically reduce the number of police interactions, searches, and citations for cannabis possession in Delaware. We know cannabis laws are unequally enforced, and it is Black Delawareans who are disproportionately stopped, searched, and penalized for cannabis, or for the supposed smell of cannabis,” said Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst for the Marijuana Policy Project.
Cannabis is legal for recreational use in California, Oregon, Washington and 15 other states. Medical marijuana is legal in another
Cannabis advocates point to national and state polls showing support for marijuana. They are pushing for an override of Carney’s veto.
In Washington D.C., the clock is ticking on a federal legalization effort after House passage on April 1. Midterm elections are looming and odds are longer for passages in the closely divided U.S. Senate.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has been a prime sponsor of the Senate’s own legalization legislation — the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. Senate Major Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is also a top advocate for the cannabis bill and wants to get the issue to the Senate floor.
Nationally, a Pew Research Center poll last year showed 60% of all voters, 70% of young people and 72% of Democrats support marijuana legalization.
The popular support for pot, however, may not translate into passage of a legalization measure in the divided Senate and a signature from a lukewarm Biden before the midterm elections and expected Republican gains.
That could have legalization advocates going back to step one nationally.