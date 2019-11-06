Daylight Saving time left us last Sunday early morning and now we lost hour of daylight in the evening. Coping with going off Daylight Saving Time is sometimes harder then changing to it. Here are a few suggestions on how to adjust with less daylight in the evenings.
Bright, dark
You will have a couple months before it actually gets dark at 5 p.m., so create ways to brighten the darkness. Use festive colors in your home with bright yellows, oranges and greens, then add reds and blues to make your home cheerful. Get some cute little lights to put around and turn them on as needed. Light some candles, but be sure to be safe as to when and where to light them (and be sure to blow them out before you leave your home or go to bed). Maybe your way of enjoying the darkness and not becoming depressed is to keep your home decorated. Start decorating for Thanksgiving and before you know it, it will be time to decorate for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, etc. – a never ending length of holiday decorations! Keep it festive and your mood will surely be lifted, even in the darkness.
Getting out
Keep your time occupied by various activities to go to or participate in. Join a bowling league, or go to the movies to see that long-awaited movie you’ve been wanting to see, attend a show at the Ross Ragland or a school play or program as they become scheduled, or go with friend to sports games at Oregon Tech or a local high school and cheer hard. Read about activities in the Friday Herald and News paper every week that local churches have that might interest you in the evenings. Go visit your family or friends for no special reason other then to chat and enjoy their company or to play a game or two. Keep occupied and the darkness will soon become the new normal.
Fun activities
To break up the week, host a dinner with friends or family that will take up the whole evening. Maybe you want to plan a party or a get together to celebrate a birthday, the holidays, a sports event on TV or something inventive like a progressive dinner with neighbors. For most of those events you can have attendees bring something to help with the expense – don’t be afraid to ask them. Being with friends and family is a great way to spend a dark evening.
Energy savings
Be sure to have adequate or better lighting to read by or doing chores. Turn off the lights in rooms when they are not needed in order to conserve power. Use power saving lights bulbs to curb you power bill, they may cost more but they will be well worth their cost over a period of time. Put on an extra layer of clothing like a sweater or long-sleeved shirt so you can turn the temperature down a degree or two in order to save on heat by saving energy which equates to saving money. If you bake dinner or something in the oven, after you take it out and turn the oven off, leave the door open to let the heat circulate – but be sure to take the proper safeguards if you have small children.
Comfy evenings
Maybe you just enjoy relaxing at home reading a good book, putting a puzzle together, listening to music, calling a relative, watching a favorite TV program, or talking to each other. Cook some warm comfort food for dinner – homemade soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, stew or whatever is your favorite. To top it off, pop some popcorn or heat up some hot chocolate. Stay warm, eat good and enjoy the evenings, even though they may be darker now that Daylight Savings time is gone.
If you really don’t care for the dark, then if you can, go to bed earlier then normal so you can wake up at dawn to experience all the daylight of the day. That will minimize then length of the dark evening for you and you should wake refreshed and ready to start your day. If you particularly don’t like driving in the dark, then try to get your errands done during the day time so that when you get home and it is starting to get dark, you can stay home. Remember, no matter if it is light or dark outside, you can still do all the things you want with those you want to share with.