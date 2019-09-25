In 2014 Klamath Union High School joined forces with AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) to help students develop key skills critical to success beyond high school. While many components of the AVID system are implemented throughout the curriculum at KU, a specialized class is also available as an elective. This year, 16 seniors are in their fourth consecutive year as AVID students and the advantages of the program are making a big impact.
The senior AVID class members are now starting to realize the benefits they have gained from the program. Jared McCleve, AVID teacher, helps students to set goals for their future and helps them learn to break down the goals into manageable steps. The small, tight-knit nature of the group means that each student in the program receives personalized, one-on-one advising from McCleve. This helps students stay focused on those goals and what they need to do to accomplish them.
For most students in the class, going on to college after graduation from KU is front and center. AVID focuses on college preparedness by helping seniors narrow down college options, write entrance applications, practice essay writing and prepare FAFSA (financial aid) applications. By developing these skills students build confidence in their ability to be ready for the challenges of college.
In addition to classroom work, AVID 12 students will be visiting several colleges and universities in Northern California later this year, including: College of the Siskiyous, Sacramento State University and Sacramento City College. The tour will open up the possibilities of advanced education for those students interested in going beyond Oregon.
Daniela Sanchez-Leon is once such student. As a senior, she has participated in AVID electives all four years of high school and feels it has made a positive impact on her education.
“AVID has helped me with homework, scholarship searches, preparing for college and a lot more,” she said.
She agreed with other students who indicate they appreciate the help with resumé writing and FAFSA applications as well.
Donovan Madden, senior, has been a part of the AVID program since seventh grade at Ponderosa Middle School. He credits the curriculum with helping him stay focused on his goals in high school, as well as teaching him what to do, and what not to do, to succeed now and in college.
“I feel like AVID has helped me be more confident when it comes to thinking about my future, and to not be scared about the money aspects of college,” he said.
AVID students at KU see the results of the participation in the program. The interactive teaching style of McCleave also influences students’ positive attitudes. Sanchez-Leon says McCleve “always starts class time with memes. They make us laugh so we start the class off in a fun way.” McCleve uses the memes as an engaging way to introduce the concepts of the day’s lessons.
Students also appreciate their instructor’s teaching style through creating a classroom environment that is culturally aware. Since McCleve also teaches Spanish at KU, he is able to bridge language and cultural gaps for some students.
“I really appreciate Mr. McCleve because, if I don’t understand something in English, he helps me understand it in Spanish,” explains Sanchez-Leon.
McCleve has been teaching AVID electives at KU for three years and has watched his students progress each year.
“I’ve seen this group of kids grow; it’s like watching my own kids grow up," he said. "I honestly couldn’t be more proud of the students I have.”
With graduation fast approaching for this group of AVID students, Sanchez-Leon is thinking about the students coming up after her and hopes that more will follow in her footsteps and join AVID.
“It’s really helped me be ready for college,” she said.