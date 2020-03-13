Craig Simpson, an author with New York City roots who’s made his home in Klamath Falls, will hold a book signing for his first novel, “Marble on a Table,” at the Basin Book Trader, 5507 S. Sixth St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
How did Simpson, who worked in advertising on New York City’s Madison Avenue, end up in Klamath Falls? Simpson made the move three years ago with his wife, Bethany, who grew up in Klamath Falls, graduated from Klamath Union High and still has family in town. “She wanted to move back here,” Simpson said, noting he’s a “trailing spouse.”
Simpson taught marketing at Oregon Tech as an adjunct professor for a year and a half, but has been tasked with other responsibilities since then. The couple had one child before the move, but now has three, including one with special needs. Bethany works as a financial advisor for Edward Jones so Simpson has taken on daytime duties with their children, often devoting nights to writing and, more recently, focusing on marketing and publicity for his book. “It’s almost like a full-time job.”
The book reflects his New York years. Simpson, writing as Eugene Haven, says the book, set in 1995, is about “a New Yorker who finds his world turned upside down when he yields to his guilty conscience. Now the city is out to get him. Luckily, Rasmus Smith meets one person who can help. But will Rasmus need to rescue his rescuer?”
During his years in New York City, Simpson said he lived “on the bubble of two strong cultures,”
those involving the worlds of religion and finances and big business. “I really wanted to introduce these two worlds to each.”
It’s been a slow, calculated process. Simpson, who has an MFA from The New School and a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon, began writing “Table” 20 years ago. He believes that’s resulted in a better book and also notes, “If you finish something that’s important to you, then it’s worth doing.”
Simpson said early response to “Marble,” which was just released, has been “very positive. It’s being called a gritty page-turner that explores the urban pitfalls of New York City without becoming base or crossing a line, I quality I believe local readers will appreciate. It’s a story of two cultural opposites who are drawn to each other, which speaks to the divided nature of our society, including Klamath as the region becomes home to more people from urban locations.”
Published by The Writing Thing Press, “Marble on a Table: A Novel,” is $26.99 hardcover or $16.99 paperback. Along with Basin Book Trader, it can be ordered at the publisher’s website, www.thewritingthing.net. To learn more about the book and Simpson/Havens, visit eugenehavens.com, thewritingthing.net/marble, or call 310-686-1648.