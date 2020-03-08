Klamath Basin Audubon Society recently handed out over $9,000 in Scott Grants to 27 elementary school teachers in the Klamath Basin, according to a news release.
The purpose of these grants is to further environmental education in elementary schools. This year grants will benefit classes from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Most of the funding will be for outdoor hands-on experiences, but one unique activity brings high school students together with kindergarten and first grade students to build birdhouses and feeders. Audubon is able to fund these grants with proceeds from the annual Winter Wings Festival, and from endowments.
Scott Grants are one of two granting programs sponsored by Klamath Audubon. For more information and applications visit www.klamathaudubon.org.