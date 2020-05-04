ATRIO Health Plans, Cascade Comprehensive Care, and Cascade Health Alliance are pleased to join together and provide $65,000 in relief aid to the Klamath Basin Senior Citizen’s Center to support their operations and essential senior support services that have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The Klamath Basin Senior Citizen’s Center (KBSCC) will direct funding to the greatest needs with a focus aimed at continuing essential operations and ensuring that seniors who rely on the Center for food security will continue to have access to meals.
The Center closed on March 15 to all gatherings due to the pandemic to protect the health of their employees and their congregants. Marc Kane, the Center’s Executive Director, recently provided a COVID-19 Status Update report in which he stated, “During the closure, we’re suffering a significant loss of income, which is needed to complement government funding to either fulfill the full cost of services or meet matching requirements. We’ve applied for emergency grant funding; however, the drop in the nation’s economic condition will undoubtedly have a negative impact on our current funding sources and future general operation grant requests.”
The Klamath Basin Senior Citizen’s Center is recognized as an indispensable fixture serving the needs of the local senior community. Tayo Akins, Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Comprehensive Care and Cascade Health Alliance, states that the Center’s services are even more important now during the pandemic. “We know many seniors struggle with food security, loneliness and mental health. Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused increased anxiety and isolation and is exacerbating these situations.”
Wendy Edwards, President of ATRIO Health Plans, added, “We simply cannot overstate the importance of supporting the great work of the Center and its people, both staff and volunteers. We appreciate how these folks step up every day and continue to serve the essential needs of local seniors to remain healthy and connected through this most challenging time.” When presented with this donation, Marc Kane responded, “We are delighted to receive this generous support and it is very encouraging to us during this critical time of need.”
If you are a local senior in need of assistance with food, transportation or fellowship and social interaction, you can contact the KBSCC at (541) 883-7171.
