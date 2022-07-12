More than one in three Oregon kids use illegal drugs and the state has the highest percentage of homeless youth among U.S. states, according to a new analysis of at-risk youth who are neither in school or work by financial research firm WalletHub.
Oregon has the highest percentage of youth who are homeless in the country (0.36%), according to the federal data and transient and unsheltered population counts cited in the research report.
The District of Columbia (0.34%), California (0.33%), Alaska (0.27%) and Washington state (0.27%) round out the top five states with the highest percentages of homeless youth.
Mississippi (0.02%), Rhode Island (0.02%) and Virginia (0.03%) have the lowest rates of homeless youth.
In Oregon, 22,336 public school students reported being homeless or were couch surfing or living in motels in the 2019-2020 school year, according to data collected by the U.S. Department of Education.
The District of Columbia has the highest child poverty rate in the U.S. (30.8%) followed by West Virginia (29%) and Mississippi (27.6%), according to WalletHub. D.C. has the dichotomy of wealth and high education levels in its affluent, mostly white neighborhoods and poverty and crime in its poor and mostly black areas.
Twenty-four percent of kids in Oregon and 18.5% of children and teens in California live in poverty, according to the report. New Jersey (13%) has the lowest child poverty rate, according to WalletHub.
Overall, Oregon ranks 22nd, California 35th and Massachusetts 50th for numbers and rates of at-risk kids.
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama have the most at-risk teens and kids.
Oregon ranks fourth highest for illicit drug use by teens and kids with 33.69% reporting they used illegal substances with in the past month.
Only Vermont (41.1%), Rhode Island (34.8%) and Maine (34.5%) had higher youth drug use rates, according to national behavioral health surveys. Texas has the lowest report youth drug use rates (15.7%) followed by South Dakota (16.4%).
In California, 27.7% of kids and teens report using unauthorized drugs. Marijuana is legal in 18 U.S. states including Oregon, California and three New England states with the highest youth drug use levels.
Still, high taxes and fees and access still leads some cannabis user to be illegal street weed rather than regulated pot which can be as much as 40% more expensive.
The challenge of engaging at-risk kids is magnified in rural and smaller school districts, according to Michael Krezmien, director of the center for youth engagement and a special education professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
“Rural schools face numerous challenges with the engagement of youth in K-12 school(s), and in the transition to postsecondary education, training, and employment. Some of these challenges are associated with the lack of capacity to meet the instructional needs of K-12 youth because of the limited budget for licensed educators in their respective fields,” Krezmien said. “For example, many small rural schools cannot support science teachers in their respective areas of expertise (earth science, biology, chemistry, and physics).
Western states such as Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona have seen significant rises in homelessness and housing insecurity both before and during the coronavirus pandemic.
The WalletHub research found 12.6% of young people between ages 16 and 24 or not in school or working.
“Local authorities and businesses cannot sit on their laurels waiting for inactive youth to become productive. They should work in tandem toward addressing this problem of disconnection among youth. Successful outreach strategies, competitive wages, flexible schedules, and safe working conditions can all be part of efforts aimed at helping young people become more industrious,” said Rigaud Joseph, associate professor of social work at California State University — San Bernardino.