Observation of two other planets in the solar system will be provided by the Klamath County Museum at 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
It’s free with a theme of “Astronomy Superstars Jupiter and Saturn” will be held on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.
“These planets are always the most popular objects for novice stargazers,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Of course they are not stars at all, but simply neighboring planets in our own solar system and certainly are dazzling sights in a telescope.”
Amateur astronomers will be on hand with portable telescopes. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes or binoculars. Anyone who would like advice on setting up their own telescope is encouraged to arrive early to meet with knowledgeable amateur astronomers.
Another star party will be held on Saturday at the Lava Beds National Monument. Daytime activities begin at 2 p.m. with night sky watching going through the evening.