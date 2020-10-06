Even though education is mostly virtual these days, the Assistance League of Klamath Basin is partnering once again with local schools to provide new shoes and clothing for local students.
Operation School Bell is the league’s primary philanthropic program. Its purpose is to provide new, school-appropriate clothing for children in need in the Klamath Basin, including across the state border in Tulelake.
According to board member Kathy Roberts, the new, clean clothing helps promote learning, school attendance and the self-worth of area youth.
“We’ve seen it have a remarkable effect on children, when they get to pick out what they want,” she said. “There’s a lot of pride and excitement.”
Children who participate in the event are selected by their schools, and are chosen based on need.
Elementary through high school students are gifted a certificate worth $120-$125 that they can take to the Fred Meyer store in Klamath Falls.
Once students have those certificates in hand, they can head to the store to pick out their own school-appropriate clothing and shoes. Students also receive hygiene kits, including their own toothbrush and other toiletries.
Roberts said 930 children benefited from the program in 2019, and she noted that “well over 1,000” will take part this year.
“The need is really strong,” she said. “A lot of people are struggling and it’s really an important time to help.”
COVID-19 has had adverse effects on family finances, virtual school has been difficult on both students and parents, and some families lost property during the September wildfires.
The program is underway for 2020, as the Assistance League started sending clothing certificates to the schools.
According to boardmember Linda Hartenberger, organizations taking part in the program this year include elementary schools of: Bonanza, Chiloquin, Conger, Ferguson, Gearhart, Gilchrist, Henley, Keno, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Malin, Merrill, Mills, Pelican, Peterson, Roosevelt, Shasta, Stearns and Tulelake (Calif.).
In addition, middle/high schools of Bonanza, Brixner, Chiloquin, EagleRidge, Falcon Heights Academy, Gilchrist, Henley Middle, Henley High, Klamath Learning Center, Klamath Union, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Lost River, Mazama, Ponderosa and Tulelake (Calif.) are also part of the program.
Parents and students should contact their school to request a certificate.