The Assistance League of Klamath Basin, a volunteer philanthropic nonprofit organization based in Klamath Falls, announced its board of directors, according to a news release.
The board includes Merlaine Zwartverwer, VP Marketing/Communications; Marla Miller, Treasurer; JulianneBarrett, Secretary; Leslie Wilkenson, President; Dorene Ridgway, VP Resource Development; Sally-Ann Palcovich, Parliamentarian; Denny Jamarack, VP Membership; and Linda Hartenberger, VP Philanthropic Programs.
For more information contact Findables, 1330 E. Main St., 541-883-1721.