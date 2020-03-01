Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
3-01 Assistance League

Assistance League of Klamath Basin selected its board of directors for 2020, selecting Merlaine Zwartverwer, l-r, Marla Miller, Julianne Barrett, Leslie Wilkerson, Dorene Ridgway, Sally-ann Palcovich, Denny Jamarack, and Linda Hartenberger.

 Submitted photo

The Assistance League of Klamath Basin, a volunteer philanthropic nonprofit organization based in Klamath Falls, announced its board of directors, according to a news release.

The board includes Merlaine Zwartverwer, VP Marketing/Communications; Marla Miller, Treasurer; JulianneBarrett, Secretary; Leslie Wilkenson, President; Dorene Ridgway, VP Resource Development; Sally-Ann Palcovich, Parliamentarian; Denny Jamarack, VP Membership; and Linda Hartenberger, VP Philanthropic Programs.

For more information contact Findables, 1330 E. Main St., 541-883-1721.

