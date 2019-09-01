The Assistance League of Klamath Basin (ALKB) is proud to announce its recent Better Business Bureau Accreditation. As a BBB Accredited Charity, ALKB is dedicated to BBB’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability, a comprehensive set of best practices for charities that go beyond the requirements of state and federal regulations in critical areas of operations: governance; measuring effectiveness; financial management; and fundraising and communications.
ALKB applied to become a BBB Accredited Charity because for more than 100 years, BBB has helped people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. Displaying the BBB Accredited Charity Seal shows the community that ALKB upholds rigorous standards of ethical charity practices. Consumers can find ALKB’s Charity Review report at https://bit.ly/2MM253g.
“We wanted to become BBB Accredited to build trust with our donors and the community,” said Leslie Wilkenson, ALKB’s president. “We are proud to have met the BBB’s Standards for Charity Accountability and look forward to displaying the BBB Seal to show that we are committed to promoting trust and wise giving.”
ALKB is an all-volunteer organization committed to helping children in the Klamath Basin. Funds raised through events, donations, grants, and its quality used furniture and home décor store, Findables, are re-invested in the community.
For more information, contact the Assistance League of Klamath Basin at 541-883-1721, visit www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org or on Facebook.