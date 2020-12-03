Auctions are already underway, culminating in a livestreaming event Dec. 9 in celebration of the Assistance League of Klamath Basin’s annual Christmas Jubilee, according to a news release.
The evens is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit Assistance League, a regional division of a national network that among its philanthropic efforts coordinates Operation School Bell to provide winter clothing for low-income children. The Tropical Christmas Jubilee offers a variety of silent and live auction items to fund the Assistance League’s efforts.
The organization also operates Findables, a consignment furniture store in Klamath Falls, to fund their regional support projects. Through Operation School Bell last year clothing was provided to over 900 children in the Klamath Basin.
The Assistance League is providing school clothing this year regardless of whether or not the kids return to the classroom, modifying Operation School Bell from an in-person giveaway at Fred Meyer to instead provide redeemable vouchers to identified students in need.
Auctions for a range of silent auction items opened Dec. 2 and live auction items that range from themed baskets to Christmas trees to an e-bike, a fishing trip on the Williamson River, a margarita machine and tree compilation, and an outdoor grill package.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 9 with a pre-event kickoff party, the fundraiser normally held at Running Y Ranch Resort will instead this year be presented online through the Greater Giving platform in coordination with Klamath Film and auctioneer Graham Crow.
A highlight of the auction this year will be a decorated Christmas tree by students from the Klamath County Transition Program (KCTP). Designed for students ages 18-21 with moderate-to-severe disabilities, KCTP focuses on serving students as they transition away from the school environment. The KCTP students designed and made all of the decorations for this year’s tree which has a warm winter folly theme.
Included in the display are bountiful baskets stuffed with comforting items that are sure to delight including original artwork. The tree will be on display at Findables until Dec. 9 when the tree is sold at auction. Findables is located at 1330 East Main Street in Klamath Falls, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information visit www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org.