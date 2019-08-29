Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
iQor
Buy Now

iQor building in Tech Hills will close Aug. 30. The building is for sale for $5 million

 file photo

The recent closure of the iQor facility in Klamath Falls has left 303 workers displaced, some of whom have been with the company for 20 years, according to a news release.

To assist impacted individuals, WorkSource Klamath will host a series of enrollment orientations, job related skills training workshops and a number of job fairs with local companies to get job seekers back to work quickly.

The Group Orientation Session is designed to connect local job seekers with resources to help during the unemployment transition, assist with enrollment for services and schedule any necessary training.

iQor group orientation sessions:

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 9 – 10:30 a.m., and 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 9 to 10:30 a.m., and 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Training sessions:

Monday, Sept. 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Interviewing techniques

Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Resumé and cover letter workshop

National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) testing:

Monday, Sept. 9, 12:15 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:15 a.m. to noon

Job fair opportunities:

Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., TJ Maxx

Friday, Sept. 13 and Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., *Red Rock Biofuels

Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, *Red Rock Biofuels

Thursday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, *Red Rock Biofuels

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., **iQor Specific Job Fair

*All of the Red Rock Biofuels job fairs will be held in Lakeview, at 513 Center St.

**The iQor specific job fair will be held at Klamath Community College, Building 4.

For more information, contact WorkSource Klamath at 541-883-5630.

