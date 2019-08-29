The recent closure of the iQor facility in Klamath Falls has left 303 workers displaced, some of whom have been with the company for 20 years, according to a news release.
To assist impacted individuals, WorkSource Klamath will host a series of enrollment orientations, job related skills training workshops and a number of job fairs with local companies to get job seekers back to work quickly.
The Group Orientation Session is designed to connect local job seekers with resources to help during the unemployment transition, assist with enrollment for services and schedule any necessary training.
iQor group orientation sessions:
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 9 – 10:30 a.m., and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5, 9 to 10:30 a.m., and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Training sessions:
Monday, Sept. 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Interviewing techniques
Friday, Sept. 20, 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Resumé and cover letter workshop
National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) testing:
Monday, Sept. 9, 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:15 a.m. to noon
Job fair opportunities:
Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., TJ Maxx
Friday, Sept. 13 and Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., *Red Rock Biofuels
Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, *Red Rock Biofuels
Thursday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, *Red Rock Biofuels
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., **iQor Specific Job Fair
*All of the Red Rock Biofuels job fairs will be held in Lakeview, at 513 Center St.
**The iQor specific job fair will be held at Klamath Community College, Building 4.
For more information, contact WorkSource Klamath at 541-883-5630.