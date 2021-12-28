On Christmas Eve, the Klamath Falls Police Department nabbed an alleged real life grinch who tried to steal Christmas — or at least packages — off people’s porches.
The day prior to the capture of the alleged porch pirate, police got word that someone was driving around the neighborhood stealing packages off front porches. Police then received video footage from a residence on the 1800 block of Majestic Street and positively identified the suspect, a local woman.
On Dec. 24, a search warrant was secured and police searched the woman’s vehicle and home on the 100 block of Trinity Street. The suspect later admitted stealing the packages, KFPD said in a release.
KFPD lieutenant Jack Daniel said local police have responded to a number of reports of stolen packages during the holiday season. He said that while it happens year round, he definitely noticed an increase starting around Thanksgiving.
“It is usually a crime of opportunity, where they see the delivery driver drop something off,” Daniel said. “Sometimes it is a matter of very thought out behavior.”
Daniel said some thieves will spend all day following around delivery vehicles. Once they spot easy-to-grab packages on porches, they make their move at an opportune moment.
KFPD is usually alerted to package theft after the crime has occurred, Daniel said, but sometimes police are able to set up surveillance in suspected problem areas.
“We don’t have the resources to follow FedEx trucks all day long, but we do targeted surveillance in areas that have been hit hard,” he said.
One of the primary tools police have to solve package theft cases is community involvement. As was the case with the Christmas Eve porch pirate bust, police were able to track down the suspect based on surveillance provided by a member of the public.
Tips and information from the public are another way for police to target their surveillance operations. While it usually involves a lot of sitting around, Daniel said, it is effective.
As online sales skyrocketed nationwide during the pandemic, package thefts have increased in turn. According to a 2021 survey by C+R Research, 43 percent of Americans reported having a package stolen in the last year, up from 36 percent in 2019.
Daniel offered a few tips to the community on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season:
First, if a package is going to be delivered during the week, have it delivered to your workplace, if possible.
Ensure a signature is required at the time of delivery.
Sign up for notifications from the shipping company, which helps keep track of packages as they move. When you see it has been delivered, bring it inside as soon as possible.
Sign up to change the delivery location to a friend or relative’s residence that you trust, who will be home at time of delivery, or even have a place where packages cannot be seen from the street.
Install a home surveillance system that notifies the user when anyone approaches the door.