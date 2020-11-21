A large crowd gathered Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls, in defiance of public health orders, to protest state restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The crowd gathered around noon on both sides of Main Street, outside the Klamath County Courthouse, waving signs and flags. Some were decked out in tactical gear with radios and police scanners affixed to their vests. Very few wore masks.
The outdoor gathering of roughly 100 people included Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd, State Rep. E. Werner Reschke and State Sen. Dennis Linthicum. Each spoke at a podium placed on the courthouse steps.
Organizer Chantel Mozingo led the crowd in a moment of silence for businesses and “the lives lost from depression and suicide" before speakers took the stage.
The gathering took place one day after Klamath County recorded 75 COVID cases, a single day high in the county, and as local healthcare workers implored county leaders to take the COVID threat seriously. County and city schools announced that rising case counts meant they would be forced to go back to online-only instruction.
