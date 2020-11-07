The Klamath Tribes donated more than $114,000 of CARES Act funding to Chiloquin schools this week to help with the transition back to in-person learning.
In the past, the tribes have previously sponsored field trips and speaker events for students, along with tutoring programs and technology investments. Tribal council members often show up on the first day of school to greet students and send them well wishes for the upcoming school year.
“The kids need our support and need to know that we’re looking out for them,” said tribal council secretary Roberta Frost. “Because there’s so many of our tribal members in schools, it’s really important that they have a working relationship with us.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic sending the school year into a frenzy, the tribal council and Chiloquin school principals looked for ways to fill gaps in funding.
Months of challenging distance learning had left both teachers and students exhausted. Some students had fallen behind and needed tutoring, and teachers struggled to engage students in their virtual classrooms. And many low-income, rural families had inadequate technology and internet access to facilitate online learning.
“We’re just trying to survive right now,” said Chiloquin Elementary School principal Rita Hepper.
Both parties had been meeting fairly regularly to discuss problem solving strategies and brainstorm ideas for school-related projects. At a meeting near the start of the school year, tribal council said they had a significant chunk of CARES Act funding, which had been distributed to state, local and tribal governments across the country to help mitigate COVID-related crises, that they planned to disburse to schools.
Schools presented a list of needs geared toward both distance and in-person learning, expecting only some of the items to be granted. The tribes agreed to everything.
“They kind of went above what we were expecting,” said Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School principal Scott Preston.
The funds have gone toward after-school tutoring at both Chiloquin High School and Chiloquin Elementary School. Hepper said that’s a huge benefit for students without reliable internet who struggle with online learning.
And now that Chiloquin schools have returned to in-person instruction in some capacity, each teacher at both schools has received $500 to spend on classroom supplies. Teachers at Chiloquin Elementary have also been given $10 per student toward a student incentive fund, which they can use for prizes to encourage student participation both online and in-person. Adding things from shop equipment to art supplies will help keep students safe and abiding by COVID guidelines, according to school staff.
“A lot of it was additional materials so the kids didn’t have to share,” Preston said.
The money will also go toward updating school infrastructure to keep students healthier. Water bottle filling stations will replace drinking fountains, hand dryers will replace paper towels, sink faucets will be fixed and new air filters will be installed.
About $30,000 will be spent on improving technology for both schools. At Chiloquin Elementary, which is being partially renovated, teachers have to share classrooms. The tribes’ donation will allow them to purchase laptops and move around more easily. Laptops will also allow Chiloquin High students to use digital design software for their Career and Technical Education (CTE) class that district-provided Chromebooks can’t support.
Though roughly 60% of Chiloquin students are Native, Hepper and Preston emphasized that the funding will benefit everyone regardless of tribal affiliation or lack thereof.
“The focus hasn’t just been on tribal member students; it’s the whole school,” Hepper said. “They’re willing to support and represent all of our kids.”
Tribal council member at-large Clay Dumont said CARES Act funding wasn’t required to be used only on tribal members, and that the tribes understand that Native students benefit when the whole school receives support. Tribal council has also begun reaching out to other county schools to discuss possible donations there.
“It’s an honor to be able to help all the kids in our schools,” he said.