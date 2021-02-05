If art in its most simplistic explanation is a reflection of the human experience, then the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created a particularly harsh experience for artists, ready with a song to provide solace but few opportunities for a stage in which to share it.
The year began normally enough for artists in the Klamath Basin, a steady rotation of local performers booked at local stages at area bars, restaurants, cafés and clubs alongside the occasional touring act. That all changed in March, and in the time since stages have sporadically reopened temporarily only to shutdown again, then reopen under new protocols and shutdown once more, as state mandates and crowd limitations have brought the Klamath live arts scene to a veritable standstill.
There are still some galleries open, meetings of regional arts collective groups still occur, and there is plenty of preparation for the day when events can welcome audiences once more. At the Linkville Playhouse their 2020-2021 play performance schedule got shutdown quickly after its first several performances of ‘Talk Radio’, a play that had already been bumped from the previous year’s schedule due to the pandemic. At the Ross Ragland Theater, with no touring acts available to perform, the staff filled the void with film screenings for much of the year and switched to livestreaming for several of its local events. Many of its planned events have been postponed, while booking touring acts remains nary impossible with no clear timetables of when acts may tour again. For now, the veritable venue remains busy with facility upgrades and youth enrichment programs – most recently presenting the annual Rag Tag Children’s Choir Christmas concert available exclusively as a livestream viewable online live from the Ragland stage.
At local concert venues stages tried to still be booked for much of the year while adapting to new protocols, but eventually one by one found it untenable. Most stages became additional table space for seating, until further restrictions relegated eateries to takeout only.
Performance spaces such as Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse held out longer than most thanks to a large outdoor patio, until weather turned too cold. The owners dabbled briefly with trying plastic dividers between stage and audience, and even considered livestreaming concerts as well, until determining to temporarily shutdown business entirely under current restrictions.
Some venues attempted to continue business as normal, booking local performers well into the fall in an attempt to provide entertainment for a public desperate for an excuse to get out of the house and find entertainment. The latest restrictions as Oregon’s COVID numbers continue to escalate finally brought those to an end as well, relegating Klamath’s regional artists to a solitary life of writing and finding ways to fill the void.
“I so deeply miss being able to perform for a live audience, and just as much I miss not being able to rehearse with my bandmates,” said Ken Janson, director of the Thrown Together Band. “Both activities bring such joy and fulfillment to my life. I know that some performers have done some live gigs, and I hope with all my heart that such gigs had no negative consequences. I have been offered gigs both solo and with the band, but given the dangers involved to me, my band and the audience I have felt obliged and with a heavy heart to say ‘no’.”
The summer did afford some opportunities as long as weather permitted. Outdoor stages already established at the Klamath Saturday Market and Sugarman’s Corner remained busy into the fall, welcoming daytime concerts in a socially distanced outdoor space in cooperation with Klamath Falls Downtown Association. Other outdoor stages at venues such as The Grocery Pub and Klamath Basin Brewery also welcomed performers in settings deemed safe under Oregon protocols, until winter weather arrived.
For Tom Franks, a well-known regional performer who also books many of the local venues and promotes the local arts scene through regular radio shows on KTEC 89.5 FM, business continues as normal as best as possible under the circumstances. Franks regularly welcomes local musicians and community members to his radio shows to discuss and promote the local arts scene, while he continues to plan concert schedules in anticipation of the day when stages can provide performances once more.
“Live gigs remained pretty normal for me up until this latest lockdown,” said Franks. “I have done a couple of gigs in spite of the lockdown at ‘rebel venues’. I continue to create gig schedules for venues so that we’re ready when things open up. I have been doing a lot of songwriting during the pandemic. When gigs return en force I’ll be armed with lots of original material.”
The year did include some triumphs in the local arts scene. At the Favell Museum an 8-foot tall, 1,200-pound bronze statue honoring Native American heritage, created by Stefan Savides of Klamath Falls and Garland Weeks of Lubbock, Texas, was formally unveiled in September at a socially distanced ceremony. That same month the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival became the only fall film festival in the entire country able to welcome a theater audience, albeit limited in numbers at the Ross Ragland Theater. The outdoor summer concert series at Sugarman’s Corner proved so popular that additional evening performances were added.
Yet for most of the artists in the Klamath Basin, the ongoing pandemic has become a waiting game; a time to prep new material and practice in the hopes of stages becoming active again.