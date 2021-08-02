Tamera Bancroft has a natural talent for interior design and organization.
In December 2020, she purchased a property on the corner of Pine and Tenth streets that would later house a wide array of aestheticians providing personal care services like hair styling, nail care and massage.
The space is called Elite Retreat, and inside there are a series of rooms that different stylists, many of whom are self employed, can rent out for their businesses.
Bancroft heard of “solo salons” from a hairdresser she met while taking part in program that provides pedicures to people in nursing homes. This salon model is popular because it allows the customer to have privacy, and the stylist more control over their space.
The individually-designed salon spaces include wallpapers from local shopkeeper Mary Cameron.
“We’re trying to bring in more businesses to put products in the shop,” Bancroft said.
Her philosophy is to “pay it forward” by giving local businesses the opportunity to sell and advertise their products. As a result, Elite Retreat is filled with local paintings from Klamath muralist Chris Young, and appliance fixtures from local shops around town.
Bancroft is an artist at heart and enjoys remodeling homes with her husband. But she was really passionate about working to start her own salon.
“I just woke up one day and I’m like, ‘I know what we could open.’ So, then we committed to it and started remodeling,” she said.
The building used to be a physical therapy center and was outdated with 1970s-style interior.
“These were all drop ceiling,” she said, pointing to the ceiling. “You know, dark paneling. Horrible.”
While she was remodeling, she asked for input from different stylists about what they needed from the space to accommodate different spa services. Then she found people who could deliver.
“When I started doing the recruiting, the goal was to find people who wanted to run their own business,” she said.
Her main role in Elite Retreat is helping people market and promote their skills, but it is up to the individual to decide how they want to manage their business.
“Everybody’s an independent contractor,” she said.
Many of Bancroft’s clients told her there was a big need for this type of business in Klamath Falls.
“There were a lot of people going out of town for some of their personal care needs,” she said. “It’s just nice to have something new.”
She said she also took it on herself to build something that strengthened Klamath Falls.
“I believe 100% that a community either has to grow, or it dies. It can’t stay the same,” she said.
Bancroft said she hopes Elite Retreat provides more opportunities for growth in the community and gives people a chance to spend their money locally.