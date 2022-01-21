Barbara Giller always wanted to be a professional artist.
But raising three boys and countless animals on her family hobby farm near Merrill kept her busy — too busy to fulfill a lifelong dream to teach classes, sell local works and build community around her passion for the visual arts.
This month, however, Giller turned that dream into a reality. She opened Basin Arts, a gallery, studio and classroom space in Klamath Falls where local artists — from people just picking up a pencil to those who need to brush up on foundational skills — can learn and practice.
"This is something I've wanted to do forever," she said.
It came to fruition in a flash. This past year, cooped up from the pandemic, her art supplies and finished works began overflowing into the rest of the home.
"My husband told me I needed to get that stuff out of there," she laughed.
Now 58, she knew it was either time to downsize or get serious. So she and her husband John poked around for commercial space. They found a spot that fit the bill on South Sixth in Klamath Falls. It was available — immediately. Just like that, Giller was in business.
Currently, she offers classes on Fridays and Saturdays for both youth and adults, and has plans to expand her offerings in the summer. Classes range from pencil drawing to watercolors and acrylics, as well as mixed media classes where participants are pushed to experiment.
Giller said she describes her style as "happy art," because its the kind of work she wants to create — and it makes her happy to make it. She said she likes to guide students to doing work that makes them feel that way as well.
Giller has been making art since she was a child, and she dabbled in selling her work in the early internet days. She often takes classes or teaches herself new techniques that she notices on Pinterest or Youtube.
"I just love figuring out how somebody did something and trying to find out of I can do it too," she said.
The business is located at 4747 S. 6th Street in Klamath Falls. It includes a number of work stations. For beginners, all supplies are included.
The gallery space is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday. Visit basinartsklamathfalls.com or call 541-851-9087 for up-to-date class schedules.