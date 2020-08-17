The "Art of Survival" has survived.
The seventh annual bicycle ride, which had previously been scheduled for May, will take place Sept. 5.
Not being held, however, is the Sunday Gravel Grinder, which normally takes place in Dorris and Butte Valley the day following the Saturday ride.
Ride coordinator Linda Woodley said the event is being moved from its traditional start-finish at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake to Malin Park.
The various rides being offered are being modified slightly.
Scheduled bicycle rides include the 100-mile Century, the Metric Century (62 miles) and a 45-mile ride. The family friendly ride, normally 16 miles, will be about 14 miles this year.
The longer rides will go through sections of both Lava Beds and the Tule Lake national monuments, along with Tulelake Basin farmlands and a portion of the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
Woodley said she still hopes the mountain bike ride, which is normally 22 miles, will take place.
“We will have it if we can,” she said.
Regional participation is encouraged because many riders from larger, more distant cities have cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
“We’d really like to encourage our local people,” Woodley said, noting the event sponsors hope to at least break even on the costs of putting on the ride, including promotional materials that were sent out earlier this year before impacts of the pandemic were realized.
“We won’t be making any money this year,” she said, although she noted registrations have increased as people have learned the event is taking place. “The last two weeks we’ve had people signing up because they realized we’re still doing it.”
Costs for the various rides include $75 for the Century and Metric Century, $55 for the 45-mile and $25 for the Family Friendly and Mountain Bike. Entry fees will increase by $10 if not registered by Aug. 31. The fees include food and beverages at rest stops, SAG vehicles, a catered post-ride meal, entertainment and prizes.
Woodley stressed safety measures are being taken, such as having prepared food at the rest stops and post-ride meal, as well as plenty of handwashing facilities.
Participants are being asked to have and wear face masks at Malin Park before and after the ride and at rest stops. Masks are not required when riding.
More information, including maps of the revised routes, will be posted on the Art of Survival website at survivalcentury.com. The event is sponsored by the Malin Community Service Club.