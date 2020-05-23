"For the health and safety of our riders, our community and our volunteers the 7th Annual Art of Survival Century Bicycle Ride, scheduled for this Memorial Day weekend, has been postponed," the event's organizers announced earlier this week.
"We are rescheduling the date for the AOS ride, we are not canceling — after all this is the Art of Survival!" they noted. The AOS Team of volunteers from five non-profit organizations and community partners will continue to work through the summer months to plan an amazing event for Labor Day weekend, September 5-6, 2020, the organizers added.
To register for the ride or find out full details about our event visit survivalcentury.com or contact aoscentury@gmail.com.