On Saturday, May 9, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to multiple reported structure fires, two of which were at Coastal Farm and Ranch and a third was reported to be at Diamond Home Improvement, according to a news release.
With the assistance of a Klamath County Fire District One Investigator, it was determined that two separate fires were intentionally set at Coastal and the fire at Diamond was also set intentionally. Both fires caused substantial damage to both buildings.
Over the course of a subsequent criminal investigation, detectives positively identified the suspect in this case and developed probable cause to arrest 46-year-old Jason Daniel Smith for the crime of arson.
On Tuesday, May 12, detectives located Jason Daniel Smith and took him into custody without incident.
Jason Daniel Smith was lodged at the Klamath County Jail on three charges of Arson II.
At this time, the incident is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.