A California couple was arrested Thursday and charged with the 2018 murder of Jack Hasbrouck in Klamath County.
Jeremy Milton Lacy, 43, and Eileen Gay Lacy, 51, a married couple, were living in Willow Creek, Calif.
Last week, a California Highway Patrol officer located Jeremy Lacy driving on Highway 299, east of Eureka. He was taken into custody without incident. Eileen Lacy was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident. The Lacy’s were transported to the Humboldt County Jail where they were lodged on the warrants stemming from a November 2021 indictment by a Klamath County grand jury
Hasbrouck’s body was discovered on March 21, 2018, in a wooded area north of Beatty. According to police, it was immediately apparent Hasbrouck "had died as the result of homicidal violence." The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the murder.
Investigators followed up on multiple leads for years until they developed suspects, according to police.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team consists of the Oregon State Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Klamath Falls City Police Department, Klamath County Community Corrections, and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.
