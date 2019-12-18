Gillian Bradley, facing murder charges from a Nov. 20 shooting at Fairview Park in which two people died and one was injured, is scheduled to be arraigned at the Klamath County Courthouse on Jan. 14, where she will be expected to enter a plea.
Bradley’s lawyers have requested her arraignment be postponed until discovery has been completed so that they can review the evidence the prosecution intends to bring against Bradley so as to better advise her on how to plead.
Bradley is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail under charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence.
According to the probable cause statement in the case, Bradley and Christopher Gregory confronted Sean Gates and Donald Cheatham at Fairview Park. After a fight, Bradley and Gregory fired several rounds, killing Cheatham and injuring Gates. After the shooting, Bradley concealed a rifle and a handgun under the bark at the playground before police arrived, according to the report. Gregory also died in the shooting.
Rosemary Cundall
Rosemary Cundall was booked into the Klamath County Jail on Friday and is charged with methamphetamine-related charges, including unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-schedule one.
According to the probable cause statement, Klamath County Sheriff’s officers conducted a search warrant on a trailer in which Cundall lived with Lalan Nix and found a quarter of an ounce of crystal-like substance officers believed to be methamphetamine. The officers also found scales, baggies and a glass pipe. The trailer was about 271 feet from Ferguson Elementary School on Lodi Street, according to the report.
Nix has been cleared of the charges similar to Cundall’s.
Cundall is also facing a previous possession of methamphetamine charge from a Sept. 3 citation, and a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear for a Dec. 9 court date.
She is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $510,000 bail.