Five Klamath Basin-area students currently attending Eastern Oregon University received Dean’s List honors for the fall 2019 term, according to a news release.
Della Woodworth of Boy, Tayla Gale of Keno, Michael Daniel and Christopher Romero of Klamath Falls, and Florian Neider of Lakeview, all garnered Dean’s List accolades for achieving and maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
