Many of the fires threatening the Klamath Basin are nearing containment this weekend, including the Caldwell Fire near Tulelake and Lava Beds National Monument.
The Caldwell Fire is at 85% containment after reaching 80,800 acres. The Lava Beds and Medicine Lake recreation site remain closed, but evacuation orders throughout the area have been lifted.
The Allen and Dalton fires, which were a part of the “July Complex” of lightning-sparked fires on the Modoc National Forest, are contained and in “monitor-only" status.
Closures on the Paisley Ranger District and Fremont-Winema National Forest for the Ben Young Fire were lifted on Saturday. Crews contained and controlled the fire that had grown to over 1,200 acres. Forest Service roads, campsites and recreation areas were also reopened this weekend.
Stage one fire restrictions are now in place for Crater Lake National Park due to increase fire danger. According to a Crater Lake news release, “The outlook is for above normal significant wildland fire potential for the next several months.”
Campfires are only permitted in established sites at Mazama Campground and park residential areas. Gasoline and propane camp stoves and gas grills are allowed in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry areas, and residential areas. Smoking is only allowed in vehicles with the use of an ash tray or stopped in an area free of flammable materials for three feet in diameter.
Crews in Jackson County are battling the Worthington Fire, which is at 725 acres between Eagle Point and Butte Falls. The fire sparked Thursday and crews have issued an evacuation order for Worthington Road. It is 20% contained as of Saturday afternoon.
The Gold and Hog fires in Lassen County are 85 and 92% contained respectively. The Gold Fire has burned 22,600 acres along Highway 139. The Hog Fire has burned 9,500 acres west of Susanville.