Several area wildfires burn near the Klamath Basin Wednesday ahead of predicted thunderstorms. Crews are monitoring expected lightning activity Wednesday that could spark new fires or amplify existing fires with the hot, dry conditions in the area.
The Ben Young Fire 10 miles South of Paisley in Lake County burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres as of Wednesday morning with no containment. The cause of the fire, which was discovered Tuesday afternoon, is under investigation.
The Gold Fire in Lassen County off Highway 139 has burned 14,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon and is 5% contained. Fire crews have closed Highway 139 from Susanville Road to Termo Grasshopper Road to accommodate fire vehicle traffic. Civilian cars won’t be allowed past checkpoints, according to Cal Fire.
The Hog Fire is burning five miles west of Susanville as of Wednesday morning at the Hog Flat Reservoir had has burned 9,420 acres. It is 9% contained.
The Badger Fire in Siskiyou County is 50% contained and has burned 557 acres as of Wednesday morning.