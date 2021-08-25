Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The annual Ride the Rim event at Crater Lake National Park — with two car-free days for bikers and pedestrians — has been canceled again in 2021.
Numerous events planned for upcoming weeks have been canceled in the Klamath County area, as COVID numbers spike and wildfire smoke remains in the air.
The popular Ride the Rim event scheduled for September 11 and 18 at Crater Lake National Park is one such event. According to the National Park Service, the decision to cancel was caused by multiple factors, including rising COVID-19 case rates throughout Oregon, limited availability of staff and volunteers and ongoing unhealthy air quality from fires throughout the region.
The event was also canceled in 2020, due to COVID concerns. NPS and its partners said they look forward to the return of Ride the Rim in September 2022.
The Klamath Tribes COVID 19 Incident Management Team and Klamath Tribal Council announced Thursday they would postpone all of Friday's 35th Annual Restoration health row events and color run.
Tribal officials say they hope to reschedule when the air quality and conditions are safer.
Many of the restoration celebration events have already been moved online.