Klamath and Lake Community Action Services will begin accepting applications in October for energy assistance for the 2019-2020 heating season, according to a news release.
To ensure the most vulnerable people are served first, seniors and people with disabilities will be asked to submit applications from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. On Nov. 1, applications for all households from Klamath and Lake counties will be accepted. KLCAS will mail application forms and instructions to all clients who received energy assistance after Oct. 1, 2018.
The program assists with electric, natural gas, oil, and other bulk fuels heating such as wood/pellets and propane.
KLCAS helped more than 4,500 households in 2018 with the burden brought on by energy costs during winter, and look forward to helping more households this year.
For more information, call KLCAS at 541-882-3500, visit 535 Market St., or www.klcas.org.