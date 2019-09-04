Klamath County Cultural Coalition is offering grants to support cultural activities in Klamath County, according to a news release.
They will not exceed $2,000 and be awarded through a competitive process. Any non-profit organization that stages cultural events in the county can apply to support a specific event or project.
In the past years, the grants have supported such things as music programs, art workshops, living history exhibitions, poetry readings and science/art camps.
The application form with instructions (and a new scoring criteria) is available at www.klamathculture.org. The applications must be sent (using pdf or Docx format) to richb1943@live.com no later than Nov. 1.