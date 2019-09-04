Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Cultural Coalition is offering grants to support cultural activities in Klamath County, according to a news release.

They will not exceed $2,000 and be awarded through a competitive process. Any non-profit organization that stages cultural events in the county can apply to support a specific event or project.

In the past years, the grants have supported such things as music programs, art workshops, living history exhibitions, poetry readings and science/art camps.

The application form with instructions (and a new scoring criteria) is available at www.klamathculture.org. The applications must be sent (using pdf or Docx format) to richb1943@live.com no later than Nov. 1.

