Anyone interested in running for an Elected City Office may apply for the position beginning Wednesday, June 3 and ending Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to a news release.
The general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020. The positions open for election this year are Mayor of Klamath Falls and City Council Positions Ward 1 and Ward 2. The new terms will commence on Jan. 1, 2021.
To qualify for filing, candidates must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to the City, continuously during the four years immediately preceding the election; and must be a current resident of the Ward District in which the resident runs for the Council position.
Any person interested in applying for a position should contact the City Recorder Nickole Barrington at 500 Klamath Ave., to obtain the necessary election manual and filing forms, on or after June 3 and in advance of the last day to file – Aug. 25.
Questions may also be addressed to the Office of the City Recorder at 541-883-5325 or nbarrington@klamathfalls.city.