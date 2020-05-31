Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Anyone interested in running for an Elected City Office may apply for the position beginning Wednesday, June 3 and ending Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to a news release.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020. The positions open for election this year are Mayor of Klamath Falls and City Council Positions Ward 1 and Ward 2. The new terms will commence on Jan. 1, 2021.

To qualify for filing, candidates must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to the City, continuously during the four years immediately preceding the election; and must be a current resident of the Ward District in which the resident runs for the Council position.

Any person interested in applying for a position should contact the City Recorder Nickole Barrington at 500 Klamath Ave., to obtain the necessary election manual and filing forms, on or after June 3 and in advance of the last day to file – Aug. 25.

Questions may also be addressed to the Office of the City Recorder at 541-883-5325 or nbarrington@klamathfalls.city.

