Applications for the 2020-21 Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarships are now being accepted, according to a news release. Grange Co-op will award eight $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors. The Rogue Co-ops will award one $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior. Rogue Co-ops is a coalition of Southern Oregon cooperatives including Rogue Credit Union, Medford Food Co-op, Ashland Food Co-op, and Grange Co-op.
To qualify for either scholarship, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and have participated, during the academic school year, in at least one of these activities: FFA, 4-H, Horticulture, DECA, FBLA, student body leadership, school sports, or non-related activities such as work experience. In addition, students must reside in Klamath, Lake, Jackson, Josephine, Curry, Coos or Douglas counties in Oregon, or Siskiyou, Del Norte, Modoc, Humboldt, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa or Butte counties in California. The application window closes Jan. 31.
Students can apply by visiting www.qranqecoop.com/scholarship-opportunities. For more information, email scholarship@qranqecoop.com.