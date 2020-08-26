Another slowdown for the Jordan Cove LNG Energy Project came earlier this month when the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife asked for more information regarding an alternate route for the Pacific Connector Pipeline.
Operated by Canadian corporation Pembina, the 229-mile natural gas pipeline would run from a compression station near Malin to an export terminal in Coos Bay.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the project in March, but construction may not begin until Jordan Cove receives several permits from the state.
In FERC’s final environmental impact statement last November, the agency recommended several partial reroutes of the pipeline to achieve slight improvements in its impact to local ecosystems.
One alternate route, the Blue Ridge Variation, adjusts about 15 miles of the pipeline just southeast of Coos Bay. According to the EIS, it would avoid 32 fewer acres of old growth forest, 17 fewer marbled murrelet habitat areas and about a half mile of northern spotted owl habitat.
While avoiding forests, the alternative route would cross 27 additional water bodies. It would impact 14 more fish-bearing streams, meaning that riparian plants within those crossings — often habitat for aquatic animals — would need to be cleared.
However, FERC stated that the tradeoff was not significant enough to change the overall determined effects of the pipeline on species (whether old growth forests or fish) listed under the Endangered Species Act.
FERC’s assessment of the adjusted route wasn’t enough for ODFW, which had issued a biological opinion recommending various environmental protection measures regarding the pipeline January 31.
That opinion did not take into account the Blue Ridge Variation, and FERC was required under the ESA to clear the new route with Fish and Wildlife. On June 23, they sent a letter to ODFW asking to reopen “formal consultation with the agency.”
On August 14, ODFW responded with specific information they needed in order to formally reopen consultation, including site-specific environmental and GIS data. They could not provide a timeline of when consultation would formally begin but did say that “a process of informal consultation is underway and making good progress” based on correspondence between the two agencies and Pembina.
While ODFW hasn’t outright denied Jordan Cove, whose authorization from FERC still stands, it’s provided yet another obstacle to the project’s construction. Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality denied Pembina a water quality certification (which it’s appealing), and the Department of Land Conservation and development hasn’t given them a necessary Coastal Zone Management Act permit.
Additionally, the Department of State Lands has not granted the project easements for the sections of the pipeline that cross state-owned areas, and the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals blocked a local dredging permit in Coos Bay needed for the export facility’s construction.
Jordan Cove may have federal approval to transport and export natural gas, but the state of Oregon is not as keen.
— Reporter Alex Schwartz is also a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at aschwartz@heraldandnews.com or at 541-885-4477.