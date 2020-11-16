Yet another wolf kill has been reported in the Fort Klamath area.
Though most cattle that graze in the Fort Klamath area have been shipped to winter pastures in Northern California, another kill — the 16th this year in Klamath County according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife — has been confirmed.
ODFW said the most recent kill happened last Thursday, Nov. 12. According to the department, that morning a rancher found a dead, approximately 750-pound yearling steer in a 160-acre private-land grass pasture owned by Roger Nicholson.
It was estimated the steer died 48 to 72 hours prior to the investigation.
The depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack. Unusually, no cattle deaths by the Rogue Pack, which moves between Klamath and Jackson counties, have been reported in Jackson County this year.
Fort Klamath area rancher Bill Nicholson said state biologists have been using hazing methods in attempts to stop attacks, but “evidently the wolves aren’t too scared.”
“They have and they continue to be used,” ODFW biologist Mike Moore said of non-lethal methods, noting efforts have been coordinated with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We will continue.”
It’s expected the attacks will pause now that most cattle have been trucked out of the Wood River Valley. Bill Nicholson and Moore both said moving cattle south to the Redding-Cottonwood areas had been delayed because a lack of moisture on those grazing lands. Most have now been transported south.
Earlier this year, biologists captured and placed a radio tracking collar on the Rogue Pack’s lead female.
According to Moore, “that’s really helped to know where she is, but she’s not necessarily running with the rest of the pack.” Moore said tracking efforts will be easier now that snow has begun falling at higher elevations in the Klamath Basin.