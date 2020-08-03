Two men died after their car pulled out into oncoming traffic on Highway 97 in Deschutes County.
Driver Robert Gregg, 53, of Madras, and passenger Antonia Romero, 46, of Madras both died at the scene. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 97 and O'Neil Highway.
The driver of the second vehicle, Alfonso Lopez, 56, of Colton, California, was not injured.
Highway 97 was partially closed for several hours during the investigation. Oregon State Police was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Redmond Fire Department and ODOT.