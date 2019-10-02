Kenneth DeCrans filed to run on Friday for Klamath County Commissioner, Position 1 in the May 2020 primary election. DeCrans challenges Kassandra Harding, who filed on Sept. 13.
Incumbent commissioner Donnie Boyd has yet to file for reelection.
DeCrans serves on the Klamath Community College Board of Education through June 30, 2023. He received his Associate’s degree from KCC in mechanical engineering and currently works at Columbia River CADD, a structure and architectural drafting service in Klamath Falls, according to his candidate filing.
Running for the sheriff’s post are incumbent Chris Kaber, and a corporal with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Daren Krag.
Derrick DeGroot is aiming for reelection to his county commissioner seat and has no challengers yet.
No one has filed yet for county surveyor, the only other local government position open for the May 2020 primary.
The last day for candidates to file for the primary election through the county clerk’s office is March 10, 2020.