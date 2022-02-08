Klamath Falls Police Department made another arrest Monday in connection with last month’s drive-by shooting.
Daniel James Beverly, 36, was arrested on charges including four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl and delivery of all three drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.
According to police, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and Klamath County Parole and Probation Department found Beverly on Feb. 7 at a home in the 6000 block of Shasta Way.
Beverly, a convicted felon, was found in possession of four semi-automatic handguns and approximately two ounces of fentanyl, an ounce of methamphetamine and a half ounce of heroin. Other items of drug dealing evidence were also located and seized during the search, including a large amount of money suspected to be drug proceeds, according to police.
The visit was a follow up to Sunday’s search of a home on Gatewood Drive, where KFPD found drugs and guns that may be connected to a previous shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the drug dealing in Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department anonymous tip line at (541) 883-5334 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (541) 850-5380.