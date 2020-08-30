Antique farm equipment will be dusted off and put to work on Labor Day weekend during the annual Hildebrand Threshing Bee, according to a news release.
The free event opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5-6, at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy. Events wind down around 4 p.m. each day.
“We’re going to have a COVID-modified event this year,” said John “Spike” Kronenberger. “Some of our members are staying close to home, so our threshing crew will be a little thin. But we’ll do the best we can anyway.”
The event is sponsored by Branch 21 of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, also known as the Hildebrand Threshers or the local antique tractor club.
Club members will demonstrate operation of old steam and gasoline-powered tractors, as well as stationary engines and a variety of farm implements, including a grain separator.
“Combines have come a long way over the past 75 years or so,” Kronenberger said. “But we think it’s important to remember the old ways of doing things, and to recognize how hard our forebears worked to feed their families and produce a crop.”
In response to concerns over the coronavirus, the tractor club will not operate a concession stand this year.
“We’d like to invite people to pack a lunch and enjoy an old-time picnic on the ranch,” Kronenberger said. Masks will be required where people cannot maintain social distance.
Those planning to visit the event are encouraged to bring their own chairs for watching the grain threshing at 11:30 a.m. and the tractor parade at 12:45 p.m. Other demonstrations will be offered as time and manpower allows.
To reach the event site, drive east from Klamath Falls on Highway 140 to mile post 22, and turn north on Bliss Road. Signs will provide directions from there.
A silent auction of various items will be offered to raise funds for the tractor club. The silent auction will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information contact Kronenberger at 541-533-0965.