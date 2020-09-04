A gathering to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deadliest fire in Klamath Falls history will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, at the corner of Second and Main Streets.
At least nine people and perhaps as many as 17 people died when the Houston Hotel burned on Labor Day, Sept. 6, 1920. Some of the victims were never identified, and were buried in unmarked graves in Linkville Cemetery.
Klamath County Historical Society member Carol Mattos will recount the incident that destroyed not only the hotel but also the Houston Opera House across the street and numerous other structures.
Klamath Falls had other fires that destroyed more property, including one in 1889 that claimed nearly the entire business district of Linkville along Main Street. But no fire has claimed more lives than the one at the Houston Hotel.
The blaze started in the early morning hours on a night when the hotel was filled beyond capacity with guests in town for a Labor Day celebration.
Sunday’s gathering is open to anyone interested. Masks or social distancing will be required. For more information, call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.