On Monday, May 4, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division seized over 30 animals from a residence that was deemed not capable of caring for them, according to a news release.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, working in collaboration with the Klamath Animal Shelter Large Animal Division, seized over 30 different animals including horses, cows, goats, sheep and chickens.
While the Klamath Animal Shelter seeks new homes for the animals, the Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of the need and their request for the public’s help by donation to the Klamath Animal Shelter Large Animal Division to assist with the feeding and care of the rescued animals.
Donations of support can be made at www.klamathlargeanimals.org or P.O. Box 482, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The assistance is needed to purchase necessary feed, supplements and veterinary care.
“It was extremely important that we acted quickly to take possession of these animals before their condition deteriorated beyond the point where they could be saved,” said Sergeant Steve Lewis. “Now we’re asking for the public’s help by donating to the Large Animal Division as they work to nurse these animals back to full health.”