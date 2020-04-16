NEW YORK — Amtrak is collaborating with transportation partners nationwide to honor all of the heroic transportation and other essential workers across the country with the Sound The Horn campaign — a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound vehicle horns at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, according to a news release.
Partners supporting the cause throughout the country include the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the Northeast, SEPTA and the Maryland Transit Administration in the Mid-Atlantic region, MBTA in New England, Memphis Area Transit Authority in the South, Metra, PaceBus and NICTD in the Midwest and Metrolink and AC Transit on the West Coast.
As a tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of this public health crisis, including transportation workers, every Amtrak train in service across the country, and several thousand trains and buses running in service nationwide, will give two one-second horn blasts in solidarity with partner agencies. Heroic transportation workers continue to provide critical service for heroic healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” said Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner. “We are proud to participate with our partners and ‘sound our horns’ by honoring and thanking all of the heroes across the nation who continue their essential and heroic service.”
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to recognize and thank essential employees working throughout Oregon’s transportation system,” said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. “These individuals are on the front-line, providing critical services to help us get through the COVID-19 challenges. By joining with others across the country in this campaign, we’re making our message loud and clear: ‘We couldn’t do it without you.’”