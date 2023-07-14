Klamath Falls artist Cheyenne Lundsten, with children Natalie and Elijah, stands in front of her painting “My First Crush” on Friday, July 14, 2023, during the unveiling of Phase 2 of the “Alley Activation Project.”
Those participating in the “Alley Activation Project” include, from left to right, artist Cheyenne Ludsten, artist Marie Richards, honorees Bret Nevala and Mark Nevala, artist Dino Gay, and Sky Lakes’ Sherrrie Anocibar, Johanna Shearer and Justin Jannicelli.
People gather for the unveiling of Phase 2 of Healthy Klamath’s “Alley Activation Project,” on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 1021 Main St., on the Atone Construction building.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
”Third Thursday” by artist Marie Richardson of Central Point depicts Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls during a summertime event.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Klamath Falls artist Cheyenne Lundsten, with children Natalie and Elijah, stands in front of her painting “My First Crush” on Friday, July 14, 2023, during the unveiling of Phase 2 of the “Alley Activation Project.”
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Those participating in the “Alley Activation Project” include, from left to right, artist Cheyenne Ludsten, artist Marie Richards, honorees Bret Nevala and Mark Nevala, artist Dino Gay, and Sky Lakes’ Sherrrie Anocibar, Johanna Shearer and Justin Jannicelli.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
A mosaic by patients and staff at Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
”Peace & Love” by artist Dino Gay of Woodland, Calif.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
”Blue Pool by McKenzie River,” was a Phase 1 painting done by late artist Cathy Nevala, a former Mazama High art teacher.
Healthy Klamath’s “Alley Activation Project” installed new artwork downtown Friday morning. Four additional framed works were added to the existing four, with one being a mosaic created by patients and staff at Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
The event was dedicated to Cathy Nevala, a former art teacher at Mazama High School and artist of one of the paintings in Phase 1 of the project. Nevala lost her battle to cancer during the preparation of Phase 2.