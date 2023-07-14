Healthy Klamath’s “Alley Activation Project” installed new artwork downtown Friday morning. Four additional framed works were added to the existing four, with one being a mosaic created by patients and staff at Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.

The event was dedicated to Cathy Nevala, a former art teacher at Mazama High School and artist of one of the paintings in Phase 1 of the project. Nevala lost her battle to cancer during the preparation of Phase 2.

