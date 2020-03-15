Due to concerns about minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the Klamath County Library District has canceled all events at Klamath County libraries through the end of March, according to a news release.
The Bookie Joint bookstore is also closed until further notice.
Because older adults are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, the Senior Center Branch Library is also closed until further notice. All other Klamath County libraries will remain open.
The Klamath County Library District is also suspending all late fees until April 1.
For the most up-to-date information on this and other measures that Klamath County libraries are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the “frequently asked questions” page at klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus or call 541-882-8894.