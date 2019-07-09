A small airplane was forced to land in a field near the Crater Lake — Klamath Regional Airport due to engine problems Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
The privately owned aircraft, a 1948 Stinson 108-3, was operated by Clayton Darr of Anchorage, Alaska. After taking off from the Klamath Falls airport, the aircraft experienced engine problems, causing Darr put the aircraft in a field near the 10200 block of Homedale Road at approximately 1:14 p.m.
Deputies responded to assist the pilot and the single passenger. The aircraft suffered minor damaged due to being landed in the field. No reports of property damage from the property owners were received.
The sheriff’s office is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation and whether or not the incident is going to be classified as a crash.