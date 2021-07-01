The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Lakeview and Klamath Falls, related to smoke coming off of two wild fires in Northern California.
The advisory, first issued on June 30, noted that the source of the smoke moving into the area is from the Lava Fire, near Mt. Shasta, and the Tennant Fire near Highway 97.
DEQ said in a release that it expects the air quality to fluctuate for at least the next several days, and perhaps longer depending on fire activity.
DEQ is advising high risk individuals such as infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women to take extra precautions such as:
n Staying inside if possible, and keeping windows and doors closed.
n Avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.
n Using high efficiency air filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers.
n Being aware of smoke in the area and avoiding places with the highest levels.
n Those with heart or lung diseases should follow their healthcare provider’s advice.
Cloth, dust and surgical masks are ineffective when it comes to protection from harmful particles in smoke, the DEQ added. Certain masks like N95 or P100 respirators could offer protection, however, they are required to be properly fitted and worn.