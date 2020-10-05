The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for southwest and south-central Oregon through Friday, according to a news release.
The smoke is coming from wildfires in northern California and the Slater Fire, which continues to burn along the Oregon-California border south of Cave Junction.
The advisory covers Klamath, Lake, Jackson, Josephine and eastern Douglas Counties. The release said smoke will most likely be thickest at night and in the mornings throughout the week, with some afternoon and evening clearing.
Prolonged smoke exposure can cause eye and lung irritation, especially in children, those over 65, pregnant people and people with pre-existing respiratory and heart conditions. During periods of thick smoke, avoid outdoor activity and keep windows and doors closed.
Most face masks do not filter out smoke particles and are therefore not a protection during air quality advisories, save for properly-fitted N95 masks.
For real-time air quality measurements, visit the EPA’s AirNow.gov or download the OregonAIR smartphone app.