KLAMATH FALLS — The 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations starting today, July 13, through Thursday, July 16.
Operations will take place between approximately 4 and 11 p.m., according to Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar.
Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls for the United States Air Force.
The majority of the training will occur in military airspace to the east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights. However, the local community will most likely hear jets during takeoffs and approaches at Kingsley Field. Takeoffs will occur after sundown and the jets will return approximately 90 minutes later.
“Whether defending the homeland or deployed in contingency operations, F-15 pilots must be proficient at night flying,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW Commander. “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot.”
Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have during this time.