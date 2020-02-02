The sun was shining on the 60th annual Klamath Bull and Horse sale Saturday afternoon where the Supreme Champion Bull out of Castle Ridge Cattle Company sold for $7,100 to open the sale Saturday afternoon at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Prior to the action, the event opened with auctioneer Eric Duarte paying tribute to two people in the area’s industry who died in 2019, Jim Chapman and Janis Hitt.
New this year, people could bid on the animals or watch the sale online through Liveauctions.tv.
Some also got in on some barrel racing action in the John Hancock Event Center, where there were also aisles of vendors selling their crafts.
This year saw the return of some familiar faces, but also featured some new consigners as the event continues to grow and draw crowds to the area.