A webinar presented by Oregon State University Extension Service will welcome farmers and ranchers to address mental health in the agriculture industry during trying times, according to a news release.
Titled “Staying Strong in Trying Times: Mental Health in Agriculture,” the event is slated for Monday, May 4 from 9-10:30 a.m., presented via Zoom online conferencing. Registration for the webinar is $10.
The event intends to help farmers and ranchers who face a myriad of factors beyond their control such as market access, weather, food safety regulations, government programs and market fluctuations. These factors can lead to stress, anger, isolation and mental fatigue.
Interested parties may register at http://bit.ly/JacksonSmallFarms. For more information contact Maud Powell at maud.powell@oregonstate.edu.