Gasoline prices are hitting record-high levels in Oregon, California and Washington state.
The average price for gasoline stands at $4.51 per gallon in Oregon, according to March 7 data from AAA. That is the highest price at the pump on record.
Gas prices surpassed the previous high of $4.30 per gallon set in 2008 on Saturday.
Prices have continued to rise with Russia’s war in Ukraine and an increasing drumbeat for U.S. and European sanctions on Moscow’s ample oil and gas exports sending crude oil prices higher.
Crude oil prices moved above $120 per barrel Monday. Oil was selling for as low as $60 per barrel last March.
Oregon gas prices are up 48.5 cents per gallon in one week and are up approximately $1.50 per gallon compared to a year ago.
Financial pain at the pump is being felt locally. Gas prices average $4.56 per gallon in Klamath County and $4.70 per gallon in the Medford-Ashland area.
The latter price is up 52% from a year ago.
Washington state and California are also setting gasoline price records averaging $4.45 per gallon and $5.34 per gallon in California.
In far northern California, average prices range between $5.23 and $5.65 per gallon.
Energy prices were already on the rise before Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The U.S. energy costs increased 27% from January 2021 to January 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That compares to a 7.5% overall inflation rate.
U.S. and its NATO allies have responded to the invasion by providing military equipment and weapons to Ukrainian forces as well as a regiment of sanctions aimed at Putin and the Russian economy.
President Joe Biden has held off on banning Russian oil imports over concerns about energy sanctions sending prices even higher and worsening already troubling inflation.
Russia is the world’s third largest petroleum producer behind only the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. produces 20% of the world’s oil compared to 12% for Saudi Arabia and 11% for Russia The U.S. consumes 20% of the world’s total oil, followed by China at 14%.
Some lawmakers from both parties favor restrictions on Russian oil and gas exports despite the inflationary impacts. Republicans, representing southern Oregon and northern California, are also criticizing the Biden administration for pulling back on domestic drilling.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, also said the inflationary impacts of the Ukraine war are hurting the region’s farmers.
“Our nation’s dependence on foreign oil is impacting American energy and food production. Even though the conflict in Ukraine may seem far away, it hits closer to home than most realize. American farmers and ranchers have seen a hike in fertilizer and fuel prices, not to mention California farmers are facing extreme water shortages. These increased costs will trickle down to consumers at the grocery store,” LaMalfa said.
U.S. and European businesses have also been pulling services and operations out of Russia. Oregon-based Nike has limited sales and operations in Russia in response to Putin’s invasion.
Nationally, gas prices average $4.065 per gallon nearing the all-time high of $4.11 per gallon set in July 2008.